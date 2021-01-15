Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

PEB stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

