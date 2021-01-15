Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Boralex stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

