Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,486 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

