Royal Bank of Canada Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

