Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.