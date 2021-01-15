Scotiabank Raises Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $20.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAGDF. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

