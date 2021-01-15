Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $37.50

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.58% from the company’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

