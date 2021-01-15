Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

