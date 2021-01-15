Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

