General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 842,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 122,560 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

