Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

