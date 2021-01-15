Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $349.80 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.90 and its 200-day moving average is $317.91.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

