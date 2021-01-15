Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 113.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,870,470 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

