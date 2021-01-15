Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells $8,337,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $845.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.33 and a 200-day moving average of $454.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $800.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

