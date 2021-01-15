Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at $540,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 253.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 110.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

