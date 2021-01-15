Paul T. Johnson Sells 32,077 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $44.75 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

