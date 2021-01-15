Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Howard E. Janzen Sells 7,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Howard E. Janzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $305,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,396.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VCRA opened at $44.75 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

