Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

