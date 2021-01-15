Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,949 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

