Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

ZTS opened at $160.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $158.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

