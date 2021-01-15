Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Down to $36.40

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $35.20. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 919,557 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.33. The company has a market capitalization of £79.38 million and a P/E ratio of 52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

