Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in General Mills by 59.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in General Mills by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.