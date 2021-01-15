CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) (LON:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) (LON:CLCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.30. CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 105,315 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60.

About CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) (LON:CLCO)

CloudCoCo Group plc provides IT as a Service to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

