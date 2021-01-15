Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $742.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $742.00, but opened at $704.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $752.22, with a volume of 15,110 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 697.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 632.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

