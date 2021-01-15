Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.25. Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

