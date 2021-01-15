Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Up to $1,180.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,180.00, but opened at $1,230.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,221.50, with a volume of 3,959 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £414.40 million and a P/E ratio of -34.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,189.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,018.26.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

