Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 61.3%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
