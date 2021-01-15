Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 61.3%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

