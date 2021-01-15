Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Declines By 39.1%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.

OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.