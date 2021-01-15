Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Declines By 39.1%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.
OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
