Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 67.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

