Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $655.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

