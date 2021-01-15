Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

