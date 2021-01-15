Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PMCUF stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

