Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

