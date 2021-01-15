Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

