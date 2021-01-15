Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,350,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

