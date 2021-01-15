General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.