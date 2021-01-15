Bob Benson Sells 15,000 Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,800.

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

About CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

