Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 10,177 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,787.62 ($7,705.44).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.95.

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX)

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

