Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00.

Shares of KRTX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

