Insider Selling: Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) major shareholder Hets Llc sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $13,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $13,535.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

