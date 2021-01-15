Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 557.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 327,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

