British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

