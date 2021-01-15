Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $160.22 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

