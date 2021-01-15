Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.