Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,891 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

