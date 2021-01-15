4,351 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,401,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -316.94 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.