Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Sells $83,899.60 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $83,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $30.13 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -430.37.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.