American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

