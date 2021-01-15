Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $228.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $229.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

