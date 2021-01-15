Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $160.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

